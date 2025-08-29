This weekend will see Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers - the man with the best win percentage record in Old Firm derby history -return to Ibrox aiming to make it 14 wins from his 18 Premiership meetings against Rangers.

His opposite number Russell Martin will be experiencing the fixture for the very first time as a manager with a victory required to ease some of the mounting pressure on his shoulders after winning just three of his first 10 matches in charge.

The Englishman will be trying to avoid following the path of some of these names who did not have the greatest success in derby games.

Here’s a list of 13 previous Celtic and Rangers bosses, who were in the dugout for at least TEN Old Firm derbies, with the worst win rates:

1 . David White (Rangers) - 40% win rate Matches = 10, wins = 4 | Getty Images

2 . Jock Wallace (Rangers) - 39% win rate Matches = 38, wins = 15 | Getty Images

3 . Dick Advocaat (Rangers) - 37% win rate Matches = 16, wins = 6 | Getty Images