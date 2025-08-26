The latest transfer news headlines surrounding Celtic and Rangers on Tuesday afternoon

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic and Rangers are back in Champions league play-off action this midweek seeking to progression to the lucrative £40 million league phase in Europe’s elite competition.

However, both clubs have plenty of work to do after slipping to disappointing first leg results last week. Russell Martin’s Gers are 3-1 down to Club Brugge heading over to Belgium, while Brendan Rodgers’ Hoops are locked at 0-0 with Kairat Almaty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here, we’ve rounded up some of the latest transfer news headlines in relation to both clubs:

Igamane misses Rangers training after St Mirren sub controversy

Hamza Igamane has MISSED Rangers penultimate training session ahead of tomorrow’s crunch Champions League play-off second leg with Club Brugge in Belgium.

The Moroccan striker has been at the centre of controversy surrounding his refusal to come on as a substitute during the 1-1 draw with St Mirren on Sunday.

According to head coach Russell Martin, the 22-year-oled cited a “sore quad” picked up in the warm-up as the reason behind why he never made it on to the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, less than 48 hours after the flashpoint, Igamane was NOT among the squad being put through their paces ahead of tomorrow night’s game in Brugge. And in a further dramatic turn, Sky Sports claim that the club’s medical team have “assessed” the player and state there is “no obvious sign of injury.”

Reporter Gordon Duncan also confirmed that Rangers are now preparing for life without Igamane, who was the subject of a failed bid last week. Talks have reopened with long-term admirers Lille, although no offer has yet been made by the French club.

Celtic set to miss out on Feyenoord winger

Celtic hopes of striking a deal to land Feyenoord attacker Calvin Stengs appear to be fading, with two clubs reportedly in position to hijack a move to Parkhead.

The Scottish champions have been linked with the Netherlands international in recent weeks, with the player no longer part of head coach Robin van Persie’s plans at De Kuip.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s claimed the Eredivisie giants would be willing to do business at around £5.1 million for Stengs, whom they signed from French side OGC Nice in 2023.

De Telegraaf state that Leicester City and Italian outfit Pisa have emerged as strong contenders for his signature. Feyenoord want to get the player off their wage bill, with Stengs not involved in any of their opening four competitive matches so far this season.

Celtic have yet to make official contact with Feyenoord, but they will have to move quickly to avoid missing out on another of their top summer targets.