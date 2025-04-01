Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The latest news headlines surrounding Celtic and Rangers on Tuesday afternoon

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic are closing in on the Scottish Premiership title and could clinch four-in-a-row this weekend if results go their way, while Rangers will hope to delay their rivals crowning for as long as possible.

Both clubs tasted success in their latest round of league fixtures with the Hoops beating Hearts 3-0 at Parkhead and the Light Blues coming from behind to defeat Dundee 4-3 at Dens Park. Here, we take a look at today’s lunchtime news headlines surrounding both sides:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kent ends football exile after sealing MLS transfer

Ryan Kent has finally ended his football exile five months after he was released by Fenerbahce - agreeing a short-term deal with MLS club Seattle Sounders.

Speculation over the former Rangers title winner’s future has been rife ever since his Turkish exit, but he has now headed Stateside until the end of the league season after putting pen to paper on a contract that contains the option to extend the deal by a further season.

The 28-year-old, who initially joined Rangers on loan from Liverpool under Steven Gerrard before the ex-Ibrox boss splashed the cash to recruit him on a permanent basis, hasn’t started a competitive game since featuring a Champions League qualifier back in July.

Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer has picked out three key attributes of Kent's game that will help give his side more attacking options. He told the club website: “Ryan is a very good player with an impressive pedigree, and we’re excited to bring him into our team. He’s got real quality on the ball, is effective at taking players on and stretches opposing backlines, which should give us another dimension in the final third.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re confident Ryan will integrate quickly and give us a big lift as we continue a long, gruelling 2025 campaign.”

General Manager and Chief Soccer Officer Craig Waibel added: “We’re thrilled to welcome Ryan Kent to Seattle and add him to our existing group this season. Ryan is a dynamic winger with top-level experience who brings pace, creativity and a dangerous attacking threat. His versatility and work ethic make him a great fit for our system, and we believe he can make an immediate impact and allow us to continue competing at the highest level.”

Halliday urges Celtic to strengthen attack

Celtic have been urged to sign another striker in the summer transfer window, despite Daizen Maeda’s sensational goal-scoring tally quieting the demand to recruit another attacker.

The Hoops sold Japanese frontman Kyogo Furuhashi for £10 million to French side Rennes in January and failed to properly replace him with Adam Idah struggling for consistency and forcing manager Brendan Rodgers to move Maeda into a central role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even though that decision has proved to be a stroke of genius, ex-Rangers midfielder Andy Halliday believes the champions need to prioritise a new wide player in order to allow Maeda to continue playing through the middle.

With Idah and Johnny Kenny failing to make a significant impact, the Motherwell star is hoping Celtic avoid going down the route of bringing in another striker to compete with Maeda.

“What’s the point?” Halliday said on Open Goal. “Johnny Kenny must be thinking, ‘What am I doing?’ You know what I mean. ‘If I go on loan to Shamrock Rovers, got 20 goals in six months, come back, and I’m sitting as third-choice striker. I’m probably more leaning the same as you [Si Ferry]. I think if you’re going to bring someone in, I think you bring in another winger.”