The latest Celtic and Rangers news headlines on Tuesday morning

Celtic and Rangers are back in Scottish Premiership action this midweek with the league leaders taking on Aberdeen at Parkhead, while the second-placed Gers head to Ayrshire to face Kilmarnock.

Brendan Rodgers’ Hoops slumped to a rare domestic loss against Hibs at the weekend, while Philippe Clement’s reign as Light Blues manage came to an end after defeat to St Mirren.

GlasgowWorld has taken a look at the latest news for the two sides.

Rangers interim boss urged to ‘be creative’

Former Rangers striker Steven Naismith believes his old Ibrox teammate and newly-appointed interim boss Barry Ferguson will need to be “creative” to get the Rangers squad onside quickly in order to have a strong end to the season.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the ex-Hearts boss said: “He would do whatever it took to win (as a player). I found that tough love good, it helped me on. But we are in a different generation and the squad is different to what he played in as club captain. I am sure him and the guys around about him who are coming in will need to be creative to understand the squad as quick as they can.

“Who needs that arm around them, who needs that geeing up before games and who needs to be left alone. You are at Rangers because you are a good quality player and it’s about dealing with that mentality and pressure that comes with playing for the club.

“Everybody is different. I played with John Souttar and he enjoyed that tough love and honesty. But there has been a change because there is more focus around the mental and psychological side of the game.”

Rodgers responds to Celtic VAR row after SFA talks

Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that Celtic have made contact with the Scottish FA over the decision to rule out Daizen Maeda’s second strike during Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Hibs at Easter Road.

The Scottish Premiership leaders suffered a rare setback as a Josh Campbell brace proved decisive in the capital, despite Maeda scoring in the second half. The scoreline could have been different had the Japanese star’s equaliser in the closing stages been allowed to stand after Alistair Johnston’s attempted to prevent the ball from going out for a goal kick.

VAR official Alan Muir stepped in to overrule the on-field referee Steven McLean and rule the goal out after it has initially been awarded, a decision that left Rodgers and his coaching staff furious after the full-time whistle. Still images appear to show no clear view of the ball going over the line before Johnston’s cross.

Asked if there had been any conversation with Hampden chiefs over the call, Rodgers replied: “I think the club have had that. There is obviously a process, so between the club and the SFA we will speak but there is not a great deal we can do about it now. But at this point, there is nothing conclusive. I think all the images we have seen prove that.”