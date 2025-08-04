A roundup of the latest transfer headlines surrounding Rangers and Celtic on Monday afternoon

Rangers and Celtic are starting to apply the finishing touches to their respective squads for season 2025/26 - and more transfer business is expected to be done over the coming weeks.

The Light Blues were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw against Motherwell on the opening day of the league season, while the Hoops left it late to beat St Mirren 1-0 on Sunday.

Here are some of the latest headlines when it comes to Rangers and Celtic.

Luuk de Jong finds new club to end Rangers transfer talk

Luuk de Jong has ended speculation linking him with a move to Rangers after agreeing to sign for Porto on a free transfer.

The veteran Dutch striker - who turns 35 later this month - was a free agent after leaving PSV Eindhoven and had been linked with a move to Ibrox earlier in the summer.

However, he has since put pen to paper with the Portuguese giants after late interest was shown in the former Barcelona star from Serie A outfit Fiorentina.

The 39-capped Netherlands international was unveiled in front of his new club’s fanbase ahead of Porto’s pre-season friendly against Atletico Madrid at the Estadio do Dragao on Sunday.

He scored 14 goals in his final season, helping PSV retain the Eredivisie title.

Giakoumakis nears Greece reunion with Greg Taylor

Former Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis is closing in on a return to Greece amid interest from Al Ahli in Saudi Arabia, according to reports in his homeland.

The 30-year-old, who has been plying his trade in Mexico with Cruz Azul following a record-breaking spell in the MLS with Atlanta United, is set to link up with ex-Hoops teammate Greg Taylor at PAOK.

Negotiations over a 12 month loan deal with an option-to-buy clause worth €4.5million have taken place between the two clubs and are believed to be nearing completion.

It’s claimed the imposing frontman is ‘keen’ on a return to the Super League and has already been in contact with national team boss Ivan Jovanović about the move.

PAOK are hopeful a deal can be concluded swiftly to include Giakoumakis in their UEFA list for their upcoming Europa League qualifiers against Wolfsberger AC.