Rangers' most expensive signings at last 15 summer transfer windows

The Welsh winger signed from Schalke on a deal rumoured to be around the £1.7 million mark, around the same fee that the Ibrox side paid out for striker Antonio Colak.

Tom Lawrence and John Souttar were both out of contract and arrived on free deals.

But only time will tell which of these players will be judged as successes in years to come - and which will be forgotten as flops.

We’ve had a look back through Rangers’ recent transfer history at their most expensive signings for the last 15 summer transfer windows – it includes a good mix of cup winners and Gers stars, and expensive failures who couldn’t cut it at Ibrox.

2007 - Lee McCulloch Lee McCulloch arrived at Ibrox for around £2.25m in the summer of 2007 - a good transfer window for Rangers. Carlos Cuellar, Steven Naismith and Steven Whittaker.

2008 - Kyle Lafferty Rangers paid out around £3m for Lafferty in 2008 - the first of his two spells at the club.

2009 - Jerome Rothen This doesn't quite count. Rothen arrived from PSG on loan in the summer of 2009 - the only addition Rangers made.

2010 - Nikica Jelavic The Croatian striker signed for Rangers in summer 2010 for £4m, banged in 36 goals in 56 appearances, and then moved to Everton in the January 2012 window for £5.5m. Good work all round.