Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side were totally outclassed by their Glasgow rivals.

Rangers were blow away by a dominant Celtic side as they crashed to a heavy 4-0 defeat and slipped five points adrift of their Old Firm rivals at Parkhead.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s wait for a first Glasgow derby success goes on after his side were left shell-shocked by another sensational first-half performance from the Scottish champions.

Two goals from Liel Abada and a clever finish on the angle from Portuguese winger Jota eased the home side into a 3-0 lead at the break, before substitute David Turnbull slotted home number four after an embarrasing goalkeeping error from Jon McLaughlin.

A major cause for concern for Van Bronckhorst will have been the lack of key players who failed to turn up on the big occasion as Celtic brutually punished their defensive frailties.

The Dutchman will now have to lift his squad ahead of starting their Champions League group stage campaign against Eredivisie champions Ajax in Amsterdam next week.

Rangers lacked intensity in their play and even the loss of star striker Kyogo Furhashi after just four minutes didn’t affect Celtic from producing another derby demolition.

Here’s GlasgowWorld’s player ratings...

JON McLAUGHLIN - 2 - An afternoon to forget and could face being dropped after this horror show. Got a hand to Abada’s opening goal but couldn prevent the ball from crossing the line. Should’ve done better to close down Jota’s goal. Made an important save from the Portuguese winger on 40 minutes but Abada fired through his legs moments later. Late howler gifted Turnbull a fourth goal. Poor

JAMES TAVERNIER - 2 - Disappointing performance from the skipper. Looked miles off the pace and and distribution was below par. Appeared devoid of confidence at times and failed to rally his side after their first-half humilitation.

CONNOR GOLDSON - 3 - Often dragged out of position and allowed Giakoumakis to nip in front of him but the Greek striker headed wide. Booked in the closing stages for a rash tackle on Maeda.

JAMES SANDS - 3 - Unable to block Abada’s opener and was in no mans land at Celtic’s second goal. Almost gifted Giakoumakis a goal and looked uncomfortable throughout.

BORNA BARISIC - 3 - Terrific delivery for Colak in first-half but the Croatian striker couldn’t hit the target. Cautioned for a mistimed challenge but his dead-ball threat was a minor positive.

GLEN KAMARA - 2 - Asked to play in a more advanced midfielder role but didn’t get close enough to support Colak in the first-half. Failed to impose himself and hooked at half-time. Poor showing.

JOHN LUNDSTRAM - 3 - His influence is key but looked in discomfort after an early collision with Giakoumakis. Eased off the ball far too easily by O’Riley in the first-half and couldn’t effect the game at all.

STEVEN DAVIS - 4 - A surprise inclusion for some fans and work hard but Rangers were over-ran in the middle of the park.

MALIK TILLMAN - 4- Didn’t influence the game as much as he would’ve liked but had some clever touches. Tried his best to create opportunities. Booked and subbed off after an hour.

RYAN KENT - 3 - Found himself in some promising positions but Rangers needed a lot more from the winger. Needed to be more alert at Celtic’s opener when he was robbed of posession.

ANTONIO COLAK - 3 - Isolated figure up front and was starved of service. Should’ve done better after heading Barisic’s first-half cross wide of goal. Ambitious volley from a slack Starfelt headed failed to test Hart. Replaced on the hour mark.

Substitutes:

SCOTT WRIGHT - 3 - Brought on at half-time to replace Kamara. and looked to pose more attacking intent down the right-hand side. Got in Morelos’ way inside the box midway through the second half.

SCOTT ARFIELD - 3 - Replaced Tillman and blazed over the top from a short Hart pass out from the back but was inside the penalty area at the time.

ALFREDO MORELOS - 3 - Back in the squad for the first time in three games amid fitness and attitude concerns. Involved in a mix-up with Wright inside the Hoops box and dragged a late effort wide of the target.

FASHION SAKALA - 1 - On for Kent with 13 minutes left to play but offered nothing.

RYAN JACK - 1 - Stepped into midfield in place of Lundstram but didn’t have enough time to influence anything.

Not Used: