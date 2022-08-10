Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men will face PSV Eindhoven in the play-off round after surviving a scare from the Belgian outfit.

Rangers advanced to the Champions League play-offs after they stunned Union Saint-Gilloise by overturning a two-goal first-leg deficit for the first time ever in their European history.

The Light Blues had it all to do after falling to a surprise 2-0 defeat in Belgium last week, but the home fans arrived at Ibrox in confident mood having previously witnessed enough scintillating comebacks over the last 12 months to calm their nerves.

Goals from James Tavernier, Antonio Colak and Malik Tillman ensured Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side completed another memorable European victory to avoid an early exit from the competition.

Tavernier’s sublime penalty on the stroke of half-time and Colak’s close-range header set up a tense end to the match before Tillman connected with Borna Barisic’s lofted cross at the back post to put the Light Blues ahead in the tie for the first time.

Union midfielder Lazare Amani was sent off late on for the visitors after his angry outburst towards a refereeing decision as the game continued to rage from end to end.

Rangers will now face Dutch side PSV Eindhoven, who defeated Monaco after extra-time, in the play-off round as they attempt to reach the group stage for the first time since 2010.

Van Bronckhorst and his players will know they have to raise their game once more against last season’s Eredivisie runners-up after overcoming this qualifying scare.

GlasgowWorld rates how the Rangers side performed...

1. Jon McLaughlin - 6 Had very little to do throughout the 90 minutes. Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group Photo Sales

2. James Tavernier - 7 Combined relatively well with Tillman on the right, breaking forward at every opportunity. Defenced well and coolly slotted his penalty into the corner. Played an important role in the build-up to Colak’s goal. Photo Sales

3. Connor Goldson - 6 Used the ball well in the first-half but slightly wasteful with his distribution after the break. Photo Sales

4. James Sands - 5 Gave the ball away too often and booked in the first-half after bringing down Amani on the halfway line. Involved in a strange episode where he appeared to be shown a second yellow card only for the referee to reverse his decision. Photo Sales