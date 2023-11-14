Rangers 'poised' to make key appointment as ex Celtic man makes long awaited return

The latest Celtic new and Rangers news headlines with both clubs taking a break from domestic action and the men's national team on centre stage.

Celtic and Rangers both won their final league matches before the latest international break began with the Gers' beating Livingston and Brendan Rodgers' side thrashing Aberdeen.

Players from both clubs have now left to join up with their respective nations including the Scotland men's national side who face Georgia and Norway this week. Meanwhile, there are plenty of other big news stories making headlines across the country.

As new Rangers boss Philippe Clement settles in the job there is talk that another key appointment is closer as Ibrox. Elsewhere, a former Celtic star is about to make a long awaited return to action after a lengthy injury lay off. Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers news headlines on Tuesday, November 14:

Rangers 'poised' to make key appointment

Per a report from The Herald, Rangers are set to appoint a new director of football within the next two weeks. It is claimed that the club 'feel ready to make an announcement' once the Scottish Premiership returns after the current international break.

The position has been vacant since Ross Wilson left the club back in April to join English Premier League side Nottingham Forrest. Rangers CEO James Bisgrive told supporters during a fans forum last week that the club were in the 'final stages' of appointing a new director of football.

Former Celtic star makes long awaited return

As reported by our sister title the Edinburgh Evening News, Hearts duo Craig Halkett and Craig Gordon are scheduled to play together for the first time in 11 months when the Edinburgh club host Queen's Park in a friendly. Halkett ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament last December against Dundee United while former Hoops stopper Gordon broke his leg in the same match and has managed two friendly appearances in recent weeks.

