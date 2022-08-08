Rangers have been ranked tenth on the all-time list of European points scored towards their country’s coefficient - with rivals Celtic coming in at 15th.

The comprehensive table, which has been compiled by Swiss Football Data, places the Ibrox side among some of European football’s biggest clubs in the UEFA ranking, dating back to the 1955/56 season.

Both Old Firm clubs have each contributed upwards of 100 points to Scotland’s cause over the years, with two other Premiership clubs named in the top 100 - Aberdeen (92nd) and Hibernian (96th).

Rangers and Celtic feature ahead of English Premier League heavyweights Liverpool and Chelsea along with Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund and Spanish hotshots Athletico Madrid who all fail to make it into the top 15.

Celtic remain the only Scottish side to have won a European Cup, lifting the trophy in Lisbon back in 1967 as they became the first British club to achieve the feat.

Rangers tasted glory in 1972 by winning the Cup WInners Cup in Barcelona, while both teams have now lost UEFA Cup and Europa League finals in the past 20 years.

Both clubs have enjoyed success in the Europa League in recent seasons, progressing out of the group stages and into the knockout phase on various occasions.

That sustained period of success has helped Scotland rise up the rankings into ninth place and handed regining top-flight champions Celtic an automatic spot in the Champions League group stage this season.

Rangers could yet join them but will need to overturn a two-goal deficit to Belgians’ Royale Union Saint-Gilloise at Ibrox on Tuesday night if they are to advance the play-off round.

Should they do so then they will face either PSV Eindhoven or Monaco for a place among Europe’s elite.

GlasgowWorld takes a look at which clubs feature among the top 15 places in the coefficient table...

