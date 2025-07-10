A roundup of the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Celtic and Rangers on Thursday afternoon.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers will be looking to close the gap on reigning Premiership champions Celtic this season, having fallen significantly off the pace in the battle with the Old Firm rivals.

We’ve rounded up some of the latest transfer headlines for Celtic and Rangers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ex-Rangers man turned free agent turns down unnamed European club

Ianis Hagi remains on the hunt for a new club this summer after leaving Rangers at the end of last season upon the expiry of his contract - with the Romanian playmaker already rejecting an approach from Polish side Legia Warsaw.

The 25-year-old attacker was a top target for Legia, with the club’s transfer chief publicly going on record to state that the player was out with their price range.

And Hagi's consultant at international level Mircea Lucescu, now claims that he has snubbed an even more 'extraordinary' offer from a significant European club.

Speaking to Fotbal Club (via DigiSport), he said: “We'll see what happens, another day or two. I don't want to... I spoke to him recently, I don't want to discuss it right now. The team he could have joined was an extraordinary one, very good, in a very strong championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He's a very good player, a talent, you just have to find his place. See where he could give the best performance. He should play, he knows very well, he's a professional. He was about to get a very good transfer. I can't discuss it, because it's none of my business. It wasn't about money, no. Sure, some people care about money, despite all my insistence on changing the team."

Hoops’ Champions League scorer pens deal with Championship club

Former Celtic striker Tony Watt has penned a two-year deal with Scottish Championship side Partick Thistle - making it the EIGHTH club he has signed for in Scotland.

In a move that sees Watt reunited with his old Hoops team-mate Mark Wilson, who recently took over the Firhill hot seat with Alex Rae appointed as his No2, the vastly experienced 31-year-old hitman has joined the 16th team of his career.

He joined Celtic as a youngster from Airdrie United and mad headlines by scoring the match-winner against La Liga giants Barcelona in the Champions League. Away from Scottish football, Watt has also had spells in Belgium with Standard Liege and OH Leuven, a short stint in Bulgaria at CSKA Sofia as well as turning out for Blackburn Rovers, Charlton and Cardiff City during his time in England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jags boss Wilson told the club’s official website: “To secure a player like Tony is a real coup for the club. I played with him briefly when he was a youngster at Celtic and he’s gone on to have a distinguished career since then. He arrives here as a very experienced player who had an excellent season the last time he was playing at this level and we want to give him the platform to perform like that again.”

Watt wrote on X: “Buzzing to get started @PartickThistle - hard work starts tomorrow. Excited for the next 2 seasons.”