A roundup of the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news and headlines on Friday afternoon

Celtic are potentially five games away from completing a domestic Treble with Barry Ferguson just four games into his interim manager role at Rangers ahead of both side’s meeting for a fourth time this season.

Sunday’s Old Firm clash at Parkhead will be the first time in several years since BOTH sets of fans will be in attendance and the countdown to the big kick-off is on after Rangers reached the Europa League quarter-finals last night.

Here, GlasgowWorld has rounded up the latest news headlines surrounding both clubs on Friday afternoon:

Out-of-contract Rangers defender addresses future

Adam Devine admits it’s a case of “wait and see” over his future at Rangers as he enters the final few months of his Ibrox contract. The full-back is currently on loan at Championship side Queen’s Park until the end of the season, alongside Gers teammate Leon King.

The 21-year-old has been a key figure under Spiders boss Callum Davidson and insists his sole focus is on helping Queen’s secure a play-off spot.

He told the Scottish Sun: “It's definitely just a case of waiting until the end of the season to see what happens. Rangers said to me it was about getting out to play games and get some regular minutes. It's about showcasing what I can do, and I think I've done that so far.

“I'm just concentrating on helping Queen's Park get out of the position we are in. Once summer comes around, I'll have a look at what's next for me.

“I'm enjoying it a lot here. The manager and staff have shown a lot of trust in me to keep me in the team. It was a big blow to lose the Thistle game, because it was a chance to stay in contention for the play-offs.

“Instead, we find ourselves nearer the bottom two now, and we have to accept that and stick together as a team. We need to fight our way out of this. We know it's going to be tough against Falkirk on Saturday, but we need to turn up, implement our game plan, and try to take it to them and get the three points.”

Celtic-linked star sets ambitious ‘best player’ target

Celtic-linked Motherwell star Lennon Miller has an ambition to become the BEST player in the Scotland squad after earning his first call-up to the senior squad this week. The 18-year-old midfielder is part of Steve Clarke’s squad for the Nations league play-off with Greece after catching the eye of the national team boss.

Speaking on Thursday, Miller said: “Listen, I’m obviously not going to go in and be the best player there, but I believe that I could maybe in a couple of months be the best player there. I think that’s how you need to think as a football player, you need to want to be the best, so that’s what I will look to do.”

“It’s a proud moment to get in the A squad so young and I’m just trying to take it in my stride. I’m confident in my own ability. Obviously there’s loads of unreal midfielders in there. I’m just going to try and learn as much as I can from them, from everybody there.”

“It will be weird. Obviously you watch these players playing in the Champions League, Premier League, you watch them on the telly and to be sharing hotels and training pitches with them will be a surreal moment. But I just need to try and take every little thing I can from them, on the pitch, off the pitch, and I’ll hopefully learn as much as I can.

“There’s loads of guys I look up to, people in my position like John McGinn and Billy Gilmour, who have had excellent careers so far. You take wee bits from their game and then you’ve obviously got the experienced players like Andy Robertson who, if you want to play in the Premier League, you want to take bits from guys like him.“