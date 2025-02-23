The latest Celtic and Rangers news headlines on Sunday evening

Celtic and Rangers both crashed to rare Scottish Premiership defeats on the same day this weekend and the fallout from those games has spilled over into Sunday.

The Hoops were beaten 2-1 by Hibs in the capital, which handed Rangers an ideal opportunity to cut the gap at the top of the table to 10 points ahead of facing St Mirren at Ibrox. Instead, Philippe Clement’s side failed to deliver as they went down 2-0 to the Paisley outfit.

GlasgowWorld has taken a look at the latest news for the two sides.

Honest Rangers star voices lack of leadership concern

Cyriel Dessers knows talk is cheap after Rangers slumped to yet another Premiership defeat at home to St Mirren on Saturday - revealing they need to starting proving they deserves to have a long-term future at the club. The Nigerian striker has no doubt his teammates have enough quality to play for the Light Blues, but reckons it takes more than just technical ability alone to perform at a high level on a consistent basis.

“I see the game different on the pitch,” he said when asked ... “But I can agree we were not calm enough. We didn’t shift the ball enough, go from side to side, open up their block and then play through it. We were impatient at times. We need that in our game, especially these games, to stretch their block then find the spaces between with the quality we have there with our midfielders to then turn the game and create something.

“That was maybe sometimes a little bit too direct. We will need to analyse this. More leadership? Definitely. I also take that myself as one of the more experienced players. Me, Tav, Jack, we all try that. But it can be better, be more convincing, more motivating to the whole team and the younger guys to take them with us.

“We have had these moments in our career, we need to take them with us and pull them through the hard moments in games and maybe then you get a goal, an advantage. So I can agree with that. You have to bounce back, we don’t have a choice. We need to stick together as a team. You probably heard this before already, but against St Mirren we never stuck together on the pitch enough.”

Celtic forgiven for having 'bad day at the office'

Callum McGregor reckons Celtic can be excused for having a “bad day at the office” after going down 2-1 against Hibs at Easter Road on Saturday. The Hoops skipper insists they can’t dwell for too long on the result ahead of a speedy return to league action against Aberdeen on Tuesday night.

He admitted: “Obviously, it’s a poor result. We didn’t play as well as we could in the first half and then by that point you’re chasing the game. We did a lot right in the second half but just gave ourselves too much to do. It’s a bad day at the office but we have to dust ourselves off quickly, with Aberdeen next on Tuesday night.

“We’re disappointed with the result and the performance but we’ve been here before. We understand that you have to legislate for one of them every so often and we don’t have too many bad days. It’s about just trying to regroup and go again and be ready for Tuesday.

“Of course we do everything we can to minimise results like this. You arrive into every game and you want to be on the front foot and control the game and dominate. But football is never easy and like I said you have to legislate for one of them every so often. You come to some tough games in the league campaign and you’’ve got to fight it out and grind it out a little bit.

“We were a bit short on that today but like I said we don’t well on it for too long. We’ll understand where we went wrong in the game.”