Rangers star ‘open’ to World Cup opportunity, Celtic midfielder expresses frustration

There are mixed emotions for players on either side of the Old Firm after the international break.

Rangers midfielder Scott Arfield has revealed his would be ‘open’ to reversing his decision to retire from international football.

The former Burnley and Huddersfield Town star earned caps for Scotland’s Under-19s and Under-21s before representing Canada at a senior level between 2016 and 2019.

After making his debut in a 3-0 home defeat against Mexico, Arfield went on to earn 19 caps before announcing his retirement earlier this year.

However, Canada’s preparations for their first ever appearance at a World Cup Finals have been dealt a blow after injuries to key midfielders Atiba Hutchinson and Jonathan Osorio.

A return for Arfield has been suggested and the Rangers man did not exactly rule out of the move in an interview with OneSoccer.

He said: “Around my career at the time, two years ago when I took the decision - things happen in life which you keep in house but it was an incredibly hard decision.

“In terms of retirement I am very content with what I did. I can give full focus to my club which I wanted to do - to come here and be as successful as I can.

“Over the last four years I think we have done that - obviously winning the league title, Scottish Cup, the Europa League last year and Champions League this year, so we’ve done that. But you never say never in football and what it throws at you and you’re always open to these things.”

Celtic midfielder unhappy with international snub

Celtic star Reo Hatate was left ‘really disappointed’ by a decision to leave him out of Japan’s squad for their Kirin Challenge Cup match with the USA.

Reo Hatate of Celtic controls the ball during an excellent display in Warsaw

The midfielder did not feature in the matchday squad and watched on as Hoops team-mate Daizen Maeda started the 2-0 win for his side and.

A third Celtic star, Kyogo Furuhashi remained an unused substitute.

Hatate will hope to make a return for Tuesday’s meeting with Ecuador - but will still be left sweating over a possible involvement in Japan’s World Cup Finals squad.

He told Japanese outlet Gekisaka: “Honestly, I’m really disappointed that I was left out of the squad. I feel that I am strong enough. Everything is decided by the coach, so it’s not up to me. I have a role here, and if I have a chance to play in a game, I will play wherever I am told.

“While there are many players who have various experiences, I’m trying to come up with ways to leave the mark of coming here. I think there is something to be gained from the national team.