The latest news for Rangers and Celtic on Saturday evening after today’s Scottish Premiership games

Celtic extended their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership with an emphatic 5-2 win over St Mirren in Paisley after Motherwell inflicted a third consecutive home defeat on Rangers at Ibrox earlier in the day.

Brendan Rodgers’ Hoops are all-but nailed on to make it four-in-a-row after Light Blues interim boss Barry Ferguson endured a painful return to Govan with his flops slumping to a 2-1 defeat. Here’s a look at some of the latest headlines from the two Glasgow clubs on Saturday evening.

Rangers talents head for Ibrox departure lounge

Rangers have added another two youngsters to their growing list of academy players currently out on loan with goalkeeper Jacob Pazikas and midfielder Darren McInally the latest to seal temporary moves.

Scotland youth international stopper Pazikas has made his third loan switch after previous spells at Civil Service Strollers and SPFL League Two outfit Stranraer. He has dropped back a level into the Lowland League with Borders side Gala Fairydean Rovers.

Meanwhile, 20-year-old McInally heads out to gain senior experience for the first time in his career, linking up with relegation-threatened Cumbernauld Colts at Broadwood.

Rangers decided to overhaul their youth system early in the new year, with club hierarchy opting to move away from the failed ‘best-vs-best’ B team games programme. The reserve squad has played just 14 times during the first half of the season, half of which were independently organised games against other academies from south of the border.

Four academy products Findlay Curtis, Bailey Rice, Mason Munn and Paul Nsio - were all handed promotions under sacked boss Philippe Clement. However, many other starlets were deemed not ready to make the jump up to the first-team and have subsequently been loaned out across the Scottish football pyramid.

Celtic stopper beats deadline buzzer to seal switch

Celtic B-team goalkeeper Joe Morrison has completed a loan move to SPFL League Two side Stenhousemuir until the end of the season.

Having featured heavily for the Hoops second team in the Lowland League this term, the young stopper has was involved with the first-team squad for five of their games in 2023. Morrison was an unused substitute in the Warriors 3-1 win over Dumbarton earlier today.

Stenny Head of Football Operations, Martin Christie thanked Celtic for taking swift action to push the deal over the line before 5pm deadline.

He told the club’s website: “I am delighted we have managed to secure the services of Joe. We found out late last night that Curtis Lyle’s injury was potentially going to keep him out for a spell so we needed to move quickly to secure a Goalkeeper.

“Joe is a player that we have known about for a while, having seen him play for Celtic B where he has kept 15 clean sheets in 35 games. At 20, we feel he is a good age to come in and provide competition for Darren (Jamieson) while Curtis is out and we look forward to working with him.

“Thanks to Darren O’Dea at Celtic and to our board for allowing us to complete this so quickly.”