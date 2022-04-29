Rangers to go ‘all out’ against Celtic in final Old Firm clash of the season

The Rangers boss was speaking to the media following his side’s 1-0 loss to RB Leipzig on Thursday and ahead of the meeting with Celtic on Sunday.
The Ibrox side defended well against the German club, with a great strike from Angelino giving the hosts the edge heading into the second leg.
Now, their attention turns to this weekend’s huge game against the Hoops. The Parkhead side are six points ahead of their rivals - a win would almost guarentee them the title, while Rangers will hope to reduce the gap to three points.
“Our focus is now on Celtic, we will recover and prepare for the game on Sunday,” van Bronckhorst said. “The belief is there, we will go there to get a good result.
“Yesterday the approach was to bring a good result back to Ibrox, Sunday we have to go all out and do everything for the win.
“My objective is to have my players well prepared mentally and physically. I know my players will do everything on Sunday to get a good result, this is what they have continued to do through a hectic schedule.”