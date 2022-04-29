Rangers to go ‘all out’ against Celtic in final Old Firm clash of the season

Rangers will go ‘all out’ in a bid to beat Celtic in the final Old Firm clash of the season, manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has said.

The Rangers boss was speaking to the media following his side’s 1-0 loss to RB Leipzig on Thursday and ahead of the meeting with Celtic on Sunday.

The Ibrox side defended well against the German club, with a great strike from Angelino giving the hosts the edge heading into the second leg.

Now, their attention turns to this weekend’s huge game against the Hoops. The Parkhead side are six points ahead of their rivals - a win would almost guarentee them the title, while Rangers will hope to reduce the gap to three points.

“Our focus is now on Celtic, we will recover and prepare for the game on Sunday,” van Bronckhorst said. “The belief is there, we will go there to get a good result.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst looks on prior to the Europa League semi-final first leg against RB Leipzig. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

“Yesterday the approach was to bring a good result back to Ibrox, Sunday we have to go all out and do everything for the win.