The latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Celtic and Rangers on Monday afternoon

Rangers and Celtic have the eyes fixed on snapping up Premier League talents between now and the end of the summer transfer window.

With both clubs aiming to bolter their respective squads in time for the new Scottish Premiership season this weekend, fans will be hopeing for a flurry of transfer activity over the coming days.

Here, we’ve rounded up some of the latest headlines surrounding both clubs:

Rangers to submit offer for international winger

Rangers have ramped up their interest in Go Ahead Eagles star Oliver Antman amid reports that both clubs have agreed a fee for the winger to move to Ibrox.

It was claimed that an agreement had been reached with the Eredivise outfit for the Finnish international, with sources in the Netherlands suggesting that the 23-year-old could become Russell Martin's latest signing within the next 24 to 48 hours.

Talks have already taken place and a fee of around £5million has been reported for the wide man, who scored seven goals and contributed 17 assists to help fire his club to Dutch Cup glory last season.

Antman is unlikely to be signed in time for Wednesday night's Champions League second leg showdown with Panathinaikos in Athens, but he could be in the Light Blues squad for Saturday’s league opener away to Motherwell.

Sheffield United had been strongly linked with Antman, along with Belgian outfit Club Brugge, but it appears as if the Gers are close to securing his signature.

Go Ahead Eagles director Jan Willem van Dop insisted Antman, along with Celtic-linked teammate Jakob Breum, wouldn't leave on the cheap.

He told Oost: “We think Breum and Antman should be allowed to leave for more than six million.”

However, Voetbal International has reported that Antman reported “to the training ground in Deventer on Monday morning”, indicating the player might not be in any rush to leave.

Celtic ‘interested’ in loan move for Man City prospect

Celtic are among a number of clubs aiming to secure the services of highly-regarded Manchester City youngster Jahmai Simpson-Pusey, according to a report.

Brendan Rodgers has urged the Hoops board to splash the cash ahead of the new season and CeltsAreHere claim the Scottish champions have submitted a loan offer for the powerful defender.

The 19-year-old centre-back made six first-team appearances for City last season, both in the Premier League and Champions League. He was part of the City team who were thrashed by Sporting Lisbon last October.

The teenage prospect was named Premier League 2 Player of the Year, however, as he captained City to the title. And the report states that Simpson-Pusey now wants to test himself on a regular basis in the men's game.

It's believed that Celtic will face competition from EFL Championship side's for the Englishman.