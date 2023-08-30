The two Glasgow clubs go head-to-head once again this weekend at Ibrox Stadium in the latest instalment of their famous rivalry.

Rangers welcome Celtic to Ibrox this weekend for the first Old Firm derby of the 2023/24 season as both clubs look to make an early statement in the Scottish Premiership.

Late winning goals are always amongst the most celebrated strikes but they are particularly memorable when they come in a match with as much significance as one of world football’s fiercest derbies. Over the years there have been plenty of memorable, late winners to decide the fixture.

Here are nine brilliant winning goals from the past two decades of the Old Firm derby from cup finals to crucial league encounters:

1 . Christopher Jullien Rangers 0-1 Celtic - 2019 League Cup final

2 . James Forrest Celtic 2-1 Rangers - 2019 Scottish Premiership

3 . Scott Sinclair Rangers 1-2 Celtic - 2016 Scottish Premiership