Register
BREAKING
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Team news: Celtic vs St Johnstone starting line-ups confirmed
Team news: Ross County vs Rangers starting line-ups confirmed

Rangers v Celtic all time top scorers: who has scored the most goals in Old Firm derby history? - gallery

Rangers and Celtic go head-to-head once again at Ibrox this weekend and here are the all time top scorers in the fixture’s league history..

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 28th Aug 2023, 13:00 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2023, 13:56 BST

The latest instalment in world football’s fiercest derby takes place this weekend as Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic travel to Ibrox to take on Michael Beale’s Rangers.

The fixture comes early in the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season and could have a major impact for both clubs in the weeks and months ahead. Looking back through time, several memorable stars have stamped their legacy on this fixture with big goals on multiple occasions including the likes of Charlie Nicholas, Henrik Larsson, Ally McCoist and Kenny Miller.

Here are the top 12 goalscorers (league matches only) in the history of the Old Firm derby:

Goals = 17, matches = 43, Ratio = 0.39

1. Ally McCoist - Rangers

Goals = 17, matches = 43, Ratio = 0.39 Photo: Getty

Goals = 15, matches = 22, Ratio = 0.68

2. Sandy McMahon - Celtic (Picture unavailable)

Goals = 15, matches = 22, Ratio = 0.68 Photo: Getty

Goals = 11, matches = 23, Ratio = 0.48

3. Henrik Larsson - Celtic

Goals = 11, matches = 23, Ratio = 0.48 Photo: Getty

Goals = 10, matches = 49, Ratio = 0.53

4. James McGrory - Celtic (Picture: back row, second from left)

Goals = 10, matches = 49, Ratio = 0.53 Photo: SNS

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page