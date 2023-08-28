The latest instalment in world football’s fiercest derby takes place this weekend as Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic travel to Ibrox to take on Michael Beale’s Rangers.

The fixture comes early in the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season and could have a major impact for both clubs in the weeks and months ahead. Looking back through time, several memorable stars have stamped their legacy on this fixture with big goals on multiple occasions including the likes of Charlie Nicholas, Henrik Larsson, Ally McCoist and Kenny Miller.