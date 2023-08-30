Register
Rangers v Celtic manager records: who is the least successful head coach in Old Firm derby history? - gallery

Here are the least successful managers in the history of matches between Celtic and Rangers.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 30th Aug 2023, 15:00 BST

Earlier this week we ranked the Celtic and Rangers managers who had the best record in Old Firm derby matches.

This weekend will see Brendan Rodgers, the man with the best win percentage record in the fixture’s history, return to Ibrox for the first time in his second spell as Hoops gaffer while Michale Beale aims to place his own name alongside some of the coaches with the best records in this fixture. He will be trying to avoid following the path of some of these names who did not have the greatest success in derby matches...

These are the 13 Celtic and Rangers managers, who were in charge of at least 10 Old Firm derby matches, with the worst Old Firm derby win rates:

Matches = 10, wins = 4

1. David White (Rangers) - 40% win rate

Matches = 10, wins = 4

Matches = 38, wins = 15

2. Jock Wallace (Rangers) - 39% win rate

Matches = 38, wins = 15

Matches = 16, wins = 6

3. Dick Advocaat (Rangers) - 37% win rate

Matches = 16, wins = 6

Matches = 25, wins = 8

4. Alex McLeish (Rangers) - 32% win rate

Matches = 25, wins = 8

