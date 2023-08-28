Register
Rangers v Celtic manager records: who is the most successful head coach in Old Firm derby history? - gallery

Here are the most successful managers in the history of matches between Celtic and Rangers

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 28th Aug 2023, 17:00 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2023, 17:19 BST

From Jock Stein and Bill Struth to Walter Smith, Martin O’Neill, Brendan Rodgers and Steven Gerrard there have been many legendary and memorable managers to take charge of a side in the Old Firm derby.

This weekend will see Rodgers return to Ibrox for the first time in his second spell as Hoops gaffer while Michale Beale aims to place his own name alongside some of the coaches with the best records in this fixture. Here, we have ranked those gaffers.

These are the 12 Celtic and Rangers managers, who were in charge of at least 10 Old Firm derby matches, with the best win rates in the fixture:

Matches = 18, wins = 8

1. Gordon Strachan (Celtic) - 44% win rate

Matches = 18, wins = 8

Matches = 19, wins = 9

2. Neil Lennon (Celtic) - 27% win rate

Matches = 19, wins = 9

Matches = 46, wins = 22

3. Billy McNeill (Celtic) - 48% win rate

Matches = 46, wins = 22

Matches = 61, wins = 29

4. Scot Symon (Rangers) - 48% win rate

Matches = 61, wins = 29

