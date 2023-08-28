Here are the most successful managers in the history of matches between Celtic and Rangers

From Jock Stein and Bill Struth to Walter Smith, Martin O’Neill, Brendan Rodgers and Steven Gerrard there have been many legendary and memorable managers to take charge of a side in the Old Firm derby.

This weekend will see Rodgers return to Ibrox for the first time in his second spell as Hoops gaffer while Michale Beale aims to place his own name alongside some of the coaches with the best records in this fixture. Here, we have ranked those gaffers.

These are the 12 Celtic and Rangers managers, who were in charge of at least 10 Old Firm derby matches , with the best win rates in the fixture:

1 . Gordon Strachan (Celtic) - 44% win rate Matches = 18, wins = 8

2 . Neil Lennon (Celtic) - 27% win rate Matches = 19, wins = 9

3 . Billy McNeill (Celtic) - 48% win rate Matches = 46, wins = 22

4 . Scot Symon (Rangers) - 48% win rate Matches = 61, wins = 29