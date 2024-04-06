Rangers vs Celtic: 9 memorable Old Firm derby winning goals of the past 20 years

The two Glasgow giants go head-to-head once again at Ibrox on Sunday in the latest instalment of their famous rivalry.

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 6th Apr 2024, 08:00 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2024, 08:10 BST

Rangers entertain bitter rivals Celtic at Ibrox this weekend for the third Old Firm derby of the 2023/24 season as both clubs look to put themselves in to pole position in the Scottish Premiership title race.

Late winning goals are always amongst the most celebrated strikes in any game of football, but they are particularly memorable when they come in a match with as much significance as one of the fiercest derbies across the globe.

Over the years there have been plenty of memorable, late winners to decide the fixture. Here are nine sensational winning goals from the past two decades of the Glasgow derby from cup finals to crucial league encounters.

Celtic 2-3 Rangers - 2002 Scottish Cup final

1. Peter Lovenkrands

Celtic 2-3 Rangers - 2002 Scottish Cup final

Rangers 2-1 Celtic - 2004 Scottish League Cup

2. Shota Arveladze

Rangers 2-1 Celtic - 2004 Scottish League Cup

Celtic 2-1 Rangers - 2005 Scottish Cup

3. John Hartson

Celtic 2-1 Rangers - 2005 Scottish Cup

Celtic 2-1 Rangers - 2008 Scottish Premier League

4. Jan Vennegoor of Hesselink

Celtic 2-1 Rangers - 2008 Scottish Premier League

