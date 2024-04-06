Rangers vs Celtic: 9 memorable Old Firm derby winning goals of the past 20 years

Rangers entertain bitter rivals Celtic at Ibrox this weekend for the third Old Firm derby of the 2023/24 season as both clubs look to put themselves in to pole position in the Scottish Premiership title race.

Late winning goals are always amongst the most celebrated strikes in any game of football, but they are particularly memorable when they come in a match with as much significance as one of the fiercest derbies across the globe.

Over the years there have been plenty of memorable, late winners to decide the fixture. Here are nine sensational winning goals from the past two decades of the Glasgow derby from cup finals to crucial league encounters.

1 . Peter Lovenkrands Celtic 2-3 Rangers - 2002 Scottish Cup final

2 . Shota Arveladze Rangers 2-1 Celtic - 2004 Scottish League Cup

3 . John Hartson Celtic 2-1 Rangers - 2005 Scottish Cup