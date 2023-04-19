Could the Scottish Cup semi-final between the Glasgow giants be at risk?

Two protestors who disrupted snooker’s World Championships earlier this week have been bailed by police - and there are growing fears that the Scottish Cup semi-final between Rangers and Celtic could be the next major sporting event targeted.

A 25-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage after gaining entry to the Crucile Theatre in Sheffield on Monday. One individual was pictured covering a table with orange powder - causing the match to be postponed - while another delayed proceedings by attempting to glue themselves to the table.

“Increased security measures” were put in place as play resumed as normal following the incident, with the protestors wearing T-shirts in support of climate change activists Just Stop Oil, which later claimed responsibility for the event’s disturbance.

It came just two days after animal rights activists delayed the start of the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse by climbing over perimeter fences to get on to the track.

Following the recent chaos, concerns have been raised that protestors could attempt to hijack the showpiece Glasgow derby at Hampden Park - Scotland’s biggest football fixture. With millions expected to tune in to the match from across the globe, security at Mount Florida will no doubt be on higher alert as 52,000 spectators prepare to descend on the national stadium.

Celtic are aiming to go one step further than they managed last season after losing 2-1 to the Ibrox side at the last-four stage 12 months ago, while Rangers must win to retain any hopes of avoiding a trophy-less season following their Viaplay Cup final defeat to their city rivals and falling 12 points behind in the Premiership title race.

So what are the chances of protestors striking next at the Glasgow Derby? Legalsportsbooks.com have released the latest odds on the next major sporting event to be interrupted..

Major events to be disrupted by protestors:

Eurovision Song Contest - 7/2

State opening of Parliament 5/1

FA Cup Final 8/1

Royal Ascot 9/1

British F1 GP 10/1

Rangers v Celtic semi-final 12/1

King’s Coronation 16/1

Wimbledon Mens or Ladies Final 18/1

A spokesperson for LegalSportsbooks.com said: “Security will be on high alert for the big day, but as activists become bolder in their actions the chances of them targeting this month’s Old Firm derby have become more likely.

