One by one, names are gradually being scored off the list. Injuries are relenting. For Rangers and Celtic, Sunday’s mouthwatering Old Firm encounter couldn’t be more intriguing.
Philippe Clement and opposite number Brendan Rodgers could receive a massive pre-match boost with key players on either side nearing a return to competitive action following recent layoffs.
The Ibrox side, in particular, have had to contend with their fair share of injury issues yet again this season. At one stage earlier in the campaign, Clement had such a threadbare squad to select from that he had to pack the bench full of youngsters.
Now it’s a completely different story and one that, for the first time in his Rangers tenure, Clement has the luxury of choosing a wealth of key players. The Belgian has rarely been given a selection headache to date, but last weekend against Hibs marked a significant step in the right direction, with Abdallah Sima, Ross McCausland and Dujon Sterling all making their comebacks.
As for their city rivals, Rodgers has the boost of a clean bill of health with talismanic captain Callum McGregor and winger Luis Palma both returning to full training at Lennoxtown on Friday. However, their participation in Sunday’s contest is not guaranteed.
Here, GlasgowWorld has rounded up the latest injury news from both camps:
