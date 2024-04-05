One by one, names are gradually being scored off the list. Injuries are relenting. For Rangers and Celtic, Sunday’s mouthwatering Old Firm encounter couldn’t be more intriguing.

Philippe Clement and opposite number Brendan Rodgers could receive a massive pre-match boost with key players on either side nearing a return to competitive action following recent layoffs.

The Ibrox side, in particular, have had to contend with their fair share of injury issues yet again this season. At one stage earlier in the campaign, Clement had such a threadbare squad to select from that he had to pack the bench full of youngsters.

Now it’s a completely different story and one that, for the first time in his Rangers tenure, Clement has the luxury of choosing a wealth of key players. The Belgian has rarely been given a selection headache to date, but last weekend against Hibs marked a significant step in the right direction, with Abdallah Sima, Ross McCausland and Dujon Sterling all making their comebacks.

As for their city rivals, Rodgers has the boost of a clean bill of health with talismanic captain Callum McGregor and winger Luis Palma both returning to full training at Lennoxtown on Friday. However, their participation in Sunday’s contest is not guaranteed.

Here, GlasgowWorld has rounded up the latest injury news from both camps:

1 . Callum McGregor (doubt) - Celtic The skipper was spotted back training at Lennoxtown on Friday morning. Having the Scotland international back available would be a huge boost to Brendan Rodgers. Hasn't played, though, for five weeks due to a calf/Achilles problem so Rodgers may have concerns about throwing him straight back into the thick of an Old Firm clash without any game time under his belt. Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group

2 . Ridvan Yilmaz (doubt) - Rangers The left-back missed the Hibs game last weekend to allow him a longer recovery time after sustaining an injury during the recent international break. However, it wasn't deemed a long-term issue, but Clement has stated he is "not sure yet" if the Turkish international will be ready to start. A decision to be made before kick-off on Sunday. Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group

3 . James McCarthy (out) - Celtic Hasn't been seen at the club's training ground for quite a long time. Still under contract and was previously nursing a hamstring problem. Certain to be absent once again.