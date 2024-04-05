Rangers vs Celtic injury news: 3 players out and 3 doubts for massive Old Firm showdown

The injury latest for Rangers and Celtic as both sides prepare for an enormous Old Firm title race showdown this weekend.

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 6th Apr 2024, 08:00 BST

One by one, names are gradually being scored off the list. Injuries are relenting. For Rangers and Celtic, Sunday’s mouthwatering Old Firm encounter couldn’t be more intriguing.

Philippe Clement and opposite number Brendan Rodgers could receive a massive pre-match boost with key players on either side nearing a return to competitive action following recent layoffs.

The Ibrox side, in particular, have had to contend with their fair share of injury issues yet again this season. At one stage earlier in the campaign, Clement had such a threadbare squad to select from that he had to pack the bench full of youngsters.

Now it’s a completely different story and one that, for the first time in his Rangers tenure, Clement has the luxury of choosing a wealth of key players. The Belgian has rarely been given a selection headache to date, but last weekend against Hibs marked a significant step in the right direction, with Abdallah Sima, Ross McCausland and Dujon Sterling all making their comebacks.

As for their city rivals, Rodgers has the boost of a clean bill of health with talismanic captain Callum McGregor and winger Luis Palma both returning to full training at Lennoxtown on Friday. However, their participation in Sunday’s contest is not guaranteed.

Here, GlasgowWorld has rounded up the latest injury news from both camps:

The skipper was spotted back training at Lennoxtown on Friday morning. Having the Scotland international back available would be a huge boost to Brendan Rodgers. Hasn't played, though, for five weeks due to a calf/Achilles problem so Rodgers may have concerns about throwing him straight back into the thick of an Old Firm clash without any game time under his belt.

1. Callum McGregor (doubt) - Celtic

The skipper was spotted back training at Lennoxtown on Friday morning. Having the Scotland international back available would be a huge boost to Brendan Rodgers. Hasn't played, though, for five weeks due to a calf/Achilles problem so Rodgers may have concerns about throwing him straight back into the thick of an Old Firm clash without any game time under his belt. Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group

The left-back missed the Hibs game last weekend to allow him a longer recovery time after sustaining an injury during the recent international break. However, it wasn't deemed a long-term issue, but Clement has stated he is "not sure yet" if the Turkish international will be ready to start. A decision to be made before kick-off on Sunday.

2. Ridvan Yilmaz (doubt) - Rangers

The left-back missed the Hibs game last weekend to allow him a longer recovery time after sustaining an injury during the recent international break. However, it wasn't deemed a long-term issue, but Clement has stated he is "not sure yet" if the Turkish international will be ready to start. A decision to be made before kick-off on Sunday. Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group

Hasn't been seen at the club's training ground for quite a long time. Still under contract and was previously nursing a hamstring problem. Certain to be absent once again.

3. James McCarthy (out) - Celtic

Hasn't been seen at the club's training ground for quite a long time. Still under contract and was previously nursing a hamstring problem. Certain to be absent once again.

The Brazilian frontman hasn't been seen in competitive action since December after undergoing surgery on medial ligaments in his knee. Was recently photographed back in the gym at Auchenhowie as he continues to step up his comeback bid.

4. Danilo (out) - Rangers

The Brazilian frontman hasn't been seen in competitive action since December after undergoing surgery on medial ligaments in his knee. Was recently photographed back in the gym at Auchenhowie as he continues to step up his comeback bid.

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Old FirmGlasgowIbroxScottish Premiership

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.