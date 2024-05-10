Celtic play host to Glasgow rivals Rangers in a titanic top-of-the-table Scottish Premiership encounter that could have a huge bearing on the destination of the league title.
Saturday’s mammoth Old Firm derby needs little added spice, with both clubs locked in an epic race to finish as champions of Scotland for season 2023/24. As things stand, Brendan Rodgers’ side are in the driving seat, sitting three points clear of the Light Blues with a much better goal difference.
The Hoops are unbeaten against the Ibrox side so far this season, but defeat on home soil would give Philippe Clement’s men a huge confidence boost going into the final two games of the campaign.
The stakes are at an all-time high this weekend, with both teams desperate to take a significant leap towards the Premiership crown. Rodgers has the benefit of a near fully fit first-team squad to choose form, while opposite number Clement has several injury problems to contend with heading into this enormous clash.
Here, GlasgowWorld has rounded up the latest injury news from both camps:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.