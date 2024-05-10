Rangers vs Celtic injury news: 6 players out and 3 doubts for Parkhead title date with destiny

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 10th May 2024, 17:00 BST
Updated 10th May 2024, 17:09 BST

The injury latest for Rangers and Celtic as both sides prepare for an enormous Old Firm title race showdown on Saturday lunchtime

Celtic play host to Glasgow rivals Rangers in a titanic top-of-the-table Scottish Premiership encounter that could have a huge bearing on the destination of the league title.

Saturday’s mammoth Old Firm derby needs little added spice, with both clubs locked in an epic race to finish as champions of Scotland for season 2023/24. As things stand, Brendan Rodgers’ side are in the driving seat, sitting three points clear of the Light Blues with a much better goal difference.

The Hoops are unbeaten against the Ibrox side so far this season, but defeat on home soil would give Philippe Clement’s men a huge confidence boost going into the final two games of the campaign.

The stakes are at an all-time high this weekend, with both teams desperate to take a significant leap towards the Premiership crown. Rodgers has the benefit of a near fully fit first-team squad to choose form, while opposite number Clement has several injury problems to contend with heading into this enormous clash.

Here, GlasgowWorld has rounded up the latest injury news from both camps:

Clement has confirmed the centre back is a major doubt after hurting his back against Kilmarnock last weekend.

1. Leon Balogun (doubt) - Rangers

Still no sign of the former Republic of Ireland international at the club's training ground. Easy to forget he's still under contract.

2. James McCarthy (out) - Celtic

Played 45 minutes with Rangers B-team during a Glasgow Cup tie on Thursday as he builds his way back up to fitness, but surely won't be ready in time to play any part in this game.

3. Ryan Jack (doubt) - Rangers

Senegalese attacker is battling to return before the end of the season but hopes hinge on his recovery.

4. Abdallah Sima (out) - Rangers

