10 most valuable Rangers players and their transfer value - gallery

As the January transfer window charges on, let's take a step back. Rangers' squad, despite many calling it into question, contains a plethora of valuable players - but who has the highest estimated transfer market value? Today, we'll take a look at the ten most valuable players in the Light Blues' team, according to Transfermarkt.

While Rangers do not have the most theoretically valuable player in the league - that would be Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi - they still have a player who is believed to be worth more than £10 million in their squad. Can you guess who it is?