10 most valuable Rangers players and their transfer value - gallery
In this list, we'll be looking at the ten most valuable members of the Rangers squad based on their estimated market values.
As the January transfer window charges on, let's take a step back. Rangers' squad, despite many calling it into question, contains a plethora of valuable players - but who has the highest estimated transfer market value? Today, we'll take a look at the ten most valuable players in the Light Blues' team, according to Transfermarkt.
While Rangers do not have the most theoretically valuable player in the league - that would be Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi - they still have a player who is believed to be worth more than £10 million in their squad. Can you guess who it is?