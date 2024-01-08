Register
10 most valuable Rangers players and their transfer value - gallery

In this list, we'll be looking at the ten most valuable members of the Rangers squad based on their estimated market values.

By Jimmy Johnson
Published 8th Jan 2024, 19:00 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2024, 19:04 GMT

As the January transfer window charges on, let's take a step back. Rangers' squad, despite many calling it into question, contains a plethora of valuable players - but who has the highest estimated transfer market value? Today, we'll take a look at the ten most valuable players in the Light Blues' team, according to Transfermarkt.

While Rangers do not have the most theoretically valuable player in the league - that would be Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi - they still have a player who is believed to be worth more than £10 million in their squad. Can you guess who it is?

Estimated market value: £4.7 million

1. Borna Barisic

Estimated market value: £4.7 million

Estimated market value: £5.2 million

2. Connor Goldson

Estimated market value: £5.2 million

Estimated market value: £5.6 million

3. John Lundstram

Estimated market value: £5.6 million

Estimated market value: £6 million

4. Abdallah Sima

Estimated market value: £6 million

