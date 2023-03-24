Register
10 players who could leave Rangers this summer and 7 that face uncertain future - gallery

GlasgowWorld has addressed the current Rangers squad and compiled a list of possible departures at the end of the season.

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 24th Mar 2023, 17:01 GMT
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 17:05 GMT

The summer transfer window is fast approaching and Rangers boss Michael Beale is expected to make wholesale changes to his first-team squad to strengthen his side’s bid to bring silverware back to Ibrox.

The Englishman is facing a crucial summer as he looks to stamp his authority on the squad by bringing in a number of youthful new additions and parting ways with several old campaigners, who are nearing the end of their playing careers.

Veterans such as Allan McGregor and Steven Davis could hang up their boots, while decisions have yet to be made on whether to offer new deals to key attacking players such as Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos.

Club legend Mark Hateley believes Beale would face a “tsunami of pressure” if his side suffer another Old Firm defeat to Celtic when the clash on league duty on April 8 at Parkhead.

With the Light Blues title challenge steadily beginning to fizzle out as they struggle to make a dent in Celtic’s nine-point gap at the Premiership summit, the Ibrox club must defeat their bitter Glasgow rivals when they face off in the Scottish Cup semi-finals at Hampden Park to prevent the Hoops from edging one step closer to completing a clean sweep of trophies this season.

As is often the case when it comes to a transfer window, a number of fringe players and non-first team regulars face an anxious wait to learn their fate. Rangers have as many as nine players out-of-contract at the end of the season and there is sure to be plenty of movement in terms of incomings and outgoings.

Here, we take a look at TEN players that could leave Celtic this summer and SEVEN others that face an uncertain future...

1. Allan McGregor - (Leave)

Contract expires: May 2023 - The 41-year-old is expected to finally retire at the end of the current season after shocking many onlookers by agreeing to sign on again for another campaign last summer.

2. Kieran Wright - (Leave)

Contract expires: May 2023 - Likely to depart without getting near to breaking into the first-team. Currently fourth-choice stopper and his development is likely to stagnate if he stays at the club.

3. Mateusz Zukowski - (Uncertain)

Contract expires: May 2025 - Brought in on a four-year-deal to challenge captain James Tavernier in January last year, the Polish Under-21 international failed to build on his debut and was returned to his homeland on loan in August. Lech Poznan have an option-to-buy him but it’s unclear if they will decide to take up that clause. Photo: Craig Brown - SNS Group

4. Lewis Mayo - (Leave)

Contract expires: May 2024 - One of four youngsters reportedly told he has no future at the club. Has impressed during loan spells at Partick Thistle and Kilmarnock. A talented centre-back, he should have no bother finding a new permanent home.

Scottish FootballGlasgowIbrox