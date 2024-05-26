3 . Kenny Miller (Daily Record)

" There was nothing between the sides over the course of 90 minutes and barely a chance at either end. For next season, however, Clement will be looking at how Rangers can get more control in the derby and impose themselves more. Cup finals can be lost on such fine margins. Had Rangers won, there would STILL be big changes at Ibrox. They had five goes at Celtic in 2023/24 and just couldn’t manage to get the better of them. Clement will know what he wants. And they need more quality in that final third – that’s been missing all season. That forward line needs to be improved – and it will be Clement’s key focus." Photo: Contributed