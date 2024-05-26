The aftermath is non-stop in the wake of any Old Firm clash - never mind one when there is silverware on the line.
Celtic met Rangers in the first meeting of the sides in a Scottish Cup final since 2002 this weekend. And it was the Hoops who came out on top in dramatic fashion, winning 1-0 thanks to a late Adam Idah goal.
It was Rangers who were in the ascendency for large parts of this match but some slack play in the middle of the park and a spillage by goalkeeper Jack Butland allowed Idah to pounce. A double has been clinched by Celtic after they won the Premiership title last weekend.
For Rangers boss Philippe Clement, attention now turns to a major summer rebuild. The pundits across the BBC, Premier Sports, social media and the Daily Record have all aired their views on the big game. Here are 10 pundits giving their takes.
1. Scott Brown (Premier Sports)
"You've got Callum McGregor and Brendan Rodgers who drive them on daily. The players have got to make sure they deliver for the fans. It's a mentality thing. Celtic have got that mentality to continuously win. Rangers have not got that mentality. That's the difference. They come here and play well but just can't get it over the line. Celtic get it over the line, they know how to do it. In the front three there is a huge difference in quality. Celtic's look fluent and efficient. Rangers don't look like they will create much. Take nothing away from Rangers, they worked hard and were honest. But Celtic had more quality." Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group
2. Chris Sutton
"Well played Celtic and Adam Idah👏👏I may celebrate with a Shushburger this evening…🍀"
3. Kenny Miller (Daily Record)
" There was nothing between the sides over the course of 90 minutes and barely a chance at either end. For next season, however, Clement will be looking at how Rangers can get more control in the derby and impose themselves more. Cup finals can be lost on such fine margins. Had Rangers won, there would STILL be big changes at Ibrox. They had five goes at Celtic in 2023/24 and just couldn’t manage to get the better of them. Clement will know what he wants. And they need more quality in that final third – that’s been missing all season. That forward line needs to be improved – and it will be Clement’s key focus." Photo: Contributed
4. Steven Davis (Sportscene)
"The game was on a knife-edge, it's the little details. I thought Rangers were the better side in that second half but they couldn't trouble Joe Hart."