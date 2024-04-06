It’s a pressure cooker derby and Rangers vs Celtic is bound to ignite a spark this Sunday.

Philippe Clement’s side play host to Brendan Rodgers’ men, who know how important a win could be. They may head for Ibrox a point in front but with Rangers holding a game in hand, they could be as many as five points behind come next Wednesday.

That’s a situation that leaves title destiny out of Celtic hands, with Rangers holding a winning ambition burning just as bright. There will be no fans inside the stadium - or at the fixture at Parkhead after the Premiership split - with travelling supporters not returning to fixtures until next term.

Celtic fans will be looking for a place to take in the televised action while Rangers supporters who have missed out on Ibrox will be doing similar. Based on those who have advertised it, here are 11 Glasgow pubs in and around the city centre who’ll be showing the game.

1 . The Ark Based on North Frederick Street, The Ark boast they have an "unforgettable matchday experience in Glasgow."

2 . The Old Smiddy The southside pub has limited walk in spaces with bookings full so no doubt a lively atmosphere.

3 . Walkabout The sports bar on Renfield St offers food and drink, with bookings available to be made on their website.