11 SPFL transfer predictions: Man Utd ace joins Celtic, Everton man turns to Rangers, Leeds United star moves

By Ben Banks
Published 15th Jun 2024, 07:00 BST
Updated 15th Jun 2024, 07:11 BST

Everton, Leeds United and Man Utd stars are said to be on their way to Rangers, Celtic and more.

Rangers and Celtic are both preparing for transfer business this summer - with predictions now arriving.

Philippe Clement has already made moves in the market. Oscar Cortes, Jefte and Clinton Nsiala have joined Rangers and more are likely to be on the way, Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron one target.

Celtic meanwhile have been quieter but that doesn’t mean there is not work going on. Adam Idah and Paulo Bernardo are two loanees who boss Brendan Rodgers wants to bring back permanently and a new number one is needed after Joe Hart’s retirement.

A new tool from Instant Casinos has crunched the numbers and predicted some stars who could move to Rangers, Celtic and SPFL rivals this summer. Everton, Manchester United and Leeds United aces are all said to be on their way to Scotland. But who is going where and for how much? Let’s take a look at what the outcome is over 12 deals that are predicted to happen.

Besiktas to Rangers (£3.75million)

1. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Besiktas to Rangers (£3.75million) | Getty Images

West Brom to Rangers (£3 million)

2. Josh Maja

West Brom to Rangers (£3 million) | West Bromwich Albion/Getty Images via Express & Star

Crystal Palace to Celtic (£2.5million)

3. Nathan Ferguson

Crystal Palace to Celtic (£2.5million) | Getty Images

Rotherham United to Celtic (£2.25million)

4. Cameron Humphries

Rotherham United to Celtic (£2.25million) | Getty Images

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SPFLEvertonLeeds UnitedBrendan RodgersPhilippe ClementManchester United

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.