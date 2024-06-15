Rangers and Celtic are both preparing for transfer business this summer - with predictions now arriving.

Philippe Clement has already made moves in the market. Oscar Cortes, Jefte and Clinton Nsiala have joined Rangers and more are likely to be on the way, Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron one target.

Celtic meanwhile have been quieter but that doesn’t mean there is not work going on. Adam Idah and Paulo Bernardo are two loanees who boss Brendan Rodgers wants to bring back permanently and a new number one is needed after Joe Hart’s retirement.

A new tool from Instant Casinos has crunched the numbers and predicted some stars who could move to Rangers, Celtic and SPFL rivals this summer. Everton, Manchester United and Leeds United aces are all said to be on their way to Scotland. But who is going where and for how much? Let’s take a look at what the outcome is over 12 deals that are predicted to happen.

1 . Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Besiktas to Rangers (£3.75million) | Getty Images

2 . Josh Maja West Brom to Rangers (£3 million) | West Bromwich Albion/Getty Images via Express & Star

3 . Nathan Ferguson Crystal Palace to Celtic (£2.5million) | Getty Images