2 . Is stopping Kyogo the key to beating Celtic?

"No, he's obviously an important player for them. He scores goals but I think we have to stop the whole team as a whole. The ball has to get to Kyogo in the first place for him to score goals. I am not going to sit here and say they aren't a good team, they are obviously a good team, but we have full belief in ourselves and we need to go in this game and put our authority on it."