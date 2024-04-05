It’s got the traits of a clash for the ages and the hype is building for Rangers vs Celtic.
The Light Blues may be a point behind the Hoops but they arguably hold the aces. A win puts them top by two points and with a game in hand over Dundee, that gap could extend to five. Brendan Rodgers meanwhile is focused on opportunity rather than the sometimes negative narrative that follows his men.
They currently hold first and a victory moves them four points clear, and puts them in a good position for the run-in. Philippe Clement’s side have still to go to Celtic Park before this title race is finished but battle in Govan could have a telling difference.
In the Celtic corner, defender Liam Scales and Rodgers addressed the media for a pre-match press conference. It was Connor Goldson and Clement in blue fielding questions, and here are the 12 of the best responses from the range of answers they delivered.
1. Does this fit into the must-win category?
"Obviously yeah. It is a must-win but there is a long way to go after this. There will still be a lot of games to play and maybe points dropped by either team. We go into it treating it as a must-win game but it is not going to decide anything." Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group
2. Is stopping Kyogo the key to beating Celtic?
"No, he's obviously an important player for them. He scores goals but I think we have to stop the whole team as a whole. The ball has to get to Kyogo in the first place for him to score goals. I am not going to sit here and say they aren't a good team, they are obviously a good team, but we have full belief in ourselves and we need to go in this game and put our authority on it."
3. No away fans, does that play a part?
"We have to use that for our advantage and we have 50,000 home fans. We have to get them roaring and off their feet but that is up to us as a team." Now onto Celtic's Liam Scales... Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group
4. Does it feel your heading into the game the best you can (as a squad)?
"Yeah, definitely. People are getting back fit and coming to a period where the midweek games are slowing down. It's given us a breather and been good for us."
