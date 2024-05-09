12 bold Rangers & Celtic stars who dared to cross Glasgow divide and play on both sides of Old Firm

By Georgia Goulding, Martyn Simpson
Published 9th May 2024, 19:00 BST
Updated 14th Mar 2025, 15:52 BST

Here is the list of the Rangers and Celtic stars to have dared to cross the divide and play for the other side.

Another Old Firm derby plays out this weekend so it’s the ideal time to look back at Rangers and Celtic players who have dared to do what many deem unthinkable.

No player has ever transferred directly from Rangers to Celtic or vice versa in their career but some have played for both sides of the Glasgow divide. Some have even gone back and forth between the Old Firm clubs in both blue and green.

There are 12 names on this list. Here is the collection of some of the stars to have walked that controversial path between Rangers and Celtic plus vice-versa,

Rangers: 2000-2001, 2008-2011 & 2014-2018. Celtic: 2006-2006

1. Kenny Miller

Rangers: 2000-2001, 2008-2011 & 2014-2018. Celtic: 2006-2006 | Getty Images

Celtic 1984-1987. Rangers 1989-1991

2. Mo Johnston

Celtic 1984-1987. Rangers 1989-1991 | Hulton Archive

Rangers 1990-1994. Celtic 2006-2008

3. Steven Pressley

Rangers 1990-1994. Celtic 2006-2008 | Getty Images

Rangers: 1997–2001. Celtic: 2007–2010

4. Mark Brown

Rangers: 1997–2001. Celtic: 2007–2010 | Getty Images

