Another Old Firm derby plays out this weekend so it’s the ideal time to look back at Rangers and Celtic players who have dared to do what many deem unthinkable.

No player has ever transferred directly from Rangers to Celtic or vice versa in their career but some have played for both sides of the Glasgow divide. Some have even gone back and forth between the Old Firm clubs in both blue and green.

There are 12 names on this list. Here is the collection of some of the stars to have walked that controversial path between Rangers and Celtic plus vice-versa,

1 . Kenny Miller Rangers: 2000-2001, 2008-2011 & 2014-2018. Celtic: 2006-2006 | Getty Images

2 . Mo Johnston Celtic 1984-1987. Rangers 1989-1991 | Hulton Archive

3 . Steven Pressley Rangers 1990-1994. Celtic 2006-2008 | Getty Images

4 . Mark Brown Rangers: 1997–2001. Celtic: 2007–2010 | Getty Images