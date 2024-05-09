12 controversial Rangers & Celtic players who crossed Glasgow divide as ex-Ibrox man turns Hoops transfer target
Former Rangers goalkeeper Liam Kelly has emerged on Celtic’s radar ahead of the summer transfer window as the club look to replace the retiring Joe Hart. Kelly currently plays for Motherwell but his career started at Ibrox and despite the fierce rivalry between the two Glasgow sides, he wouldn’t be the first footballer to cross the divide if the Hoops do snap him up.
While no player has ever transferred directly from Rangers to Celtic or vice versa, a number of players have represented both clubs during their careers and some have even played in the Old Firm derby in both blue and green.
Let’s take a look back through the last 30 years and see which players have famously played for both Celtic and Rangers at some point. There are 12 names on this list — will we see any more in the near future?