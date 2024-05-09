Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Old Firm rivalry may be one of the biggest in the world but it didn’t stop these players from donning both Celtic and Rangers colours.

Former Rangers goalkeeper Liam Kelly has emerged on Celtic’s radar ahead of the summer transfer window as the club look to replace the retiring Joe Hart. Kelly currently plays for Motherwell but his career started at Ibrox and despite the fierce rivalry between the two Glasgow sides, he wouldn’t be the first footballer to cross the divide if the Hoops do snap him up.

While no player has ever transferred directly from Rangers to Celtic or vice versa, a number of players have represented both clubs during their careers and some have even played in the Old Firm derby in both blue and green.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...