12 famous Rangers fans in net worth order, including presenters, singers and sport stars - Gallery
Here are some of Rangers’ most high profile celebrity fans, including presenters, singers and more.
Celtic face Glasgow rivals Rangers in Scottish Premiership action on Sunday in a blockbuster top-of-the-table showdown, and they will be cheered on by plenty of familiar faces.
The Hoops - one of the best supported clubs in the UK with average home attendances well above 55,000 this season - continue to amass a global reputation. Among the fanbase of the current champions are several famous fans who will, no doubt, be tuning in to watch their club as they take on the Ibrox side in the latest Old Firm meeting on Saturday at Celtic Park.
They include musicians, actors, singers, comedians and other sports stars. With that in mind, we have gathered information from CelebrityNetWorth.com to round up 12 famous Ranger supporters ranked by their overall net worth from LOWEST to HIGHEST.
Take a look below at who makes the list: