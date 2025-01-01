12 marmite Rangers & Celtic stars who dared to play for both sides of Old Firm as derby day looms

By Ben Banks

Senior Football Writer

Published 1st Jan 2025, 10:07 GMT
Updated 1st Jan 2025, 12:00 GMT

The Old Firm rivalry may be one of the biggest in the world but it didn’t stop these players from donning both Celtic and Rangers colours.

The third Old Firm derby of the 2024/25 season takes place at Ibrox this weekend as Celtic look to further put their stamp down on the Premiership title against Rangers.

While no player has ever transferred directly from Rangers to Celtic or vice versa, a number of players have represented both clubs during their careers. Some have even played in the Old Firm derby across both the blue and green side of Glasgow,

Let’s take a look back through the last 30 years and see which players have famously played for both Celtic and Rangers at some point. They are marmite figures but have also proven the bravest and boldest to cross a line few would dare to.

Rangers: 2000-2001, 2008-2011 & 2014-2018. Celtic: 2006-2006

1. Kenny Miller

Rangers: 2000-2001, 2008-2011 & 2014-2018. Celtic: 2006-2006 | Getty Images

Celtic 1984-1987. Rangers 1989-1991

2. Mo Johnston

Celtic 1984-1987. Rangers 1989-1991 | Hulton Archive

Rangers 1990-1994. Celtic 2006-2008

3. Steven Pressley

Rangers 1990-1994. Celtic 2006-2008 | Getty Images

Rangers: 1997–2001. Celtic: 2007–2010

4. Mark Brown

Rangers: 1997–2001. Celtic: 2007–2010 | Getty Images

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Old FirmPremiership
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice