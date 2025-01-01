The third Old Firm derby of the 2024/25 season takes place at Ibrox this weekend as Celtic look to further put their stamp down on the Premiership title against Rangers.

While no player has ever transferred directly from Rangers to Celtic or vice versa, a number of players have represented both clubs during their careers. Some have even played in the Old Firm derby across both the blue and green side of Glasgow,

Let’s take a look back through the last 30 years and see which players have famously played for both Celtic and Rangers at some point. They are marmite figures but have also proven the bravest and boldest to cross a line few would dare to.

1 . Kenny Miller Rangers: 2000-2001, 2008-2011 & 2014-2018. Celtic: 2006-2006 | Getty Images

2 . Mo Johnston Celtic 1984-1987. Rangers 1989-1991 | Hulton Archive

3 . Steven Pressley Rangers 1990-1994. Celtic 2006-2008 | Getty Images