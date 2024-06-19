12 Rangers and Celtic transfer contenders from SPFL clubs as two stars set to make summer moves
Transfer season is upon us - and the names are beginning to be rumoured when it comes to Rangers and Celtic.
The done deal klaxon is yet to ring at Parkhead but Brendan Rodgers is said to have eyes on midfielder Paulo Bernardo and striker Adam Idah after loan spells last season. Rangers meanwhile have signed Jefte, Oscar Cortes and Clinton Nsiala ahead of the new Premiership season.
Signings four and five could be on the way, with reports strongly suggesting that Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron and Motherwell keeper Liam Kelly will join Philippe Clement’s team.
With Celtic said to be monitoring a couple of talents within the SPFL, that means the pair aren’t afraid to shop local. So who are the contenders? Some have starred after arriving in Scotland while some are born and bred here.
Glasgow World picks out 12 players who could be potential Rangers and Celtic transfer candidates if they want to sign SPFL players.
