Rangers and Celtic are set for busy summers on the recruitment front - but how many of their stars will they keep?

Brendan Rodgers’ Hoops head into the new campaign as Premiership and Scottish Cup holders. They are looking to add to their squad but know some of their stars will be in-demand.

Philippe Clement also has club around the world interested in some of his Rangers players. Their sole trophy last season was the League Cup and they will be keen to try and take the title off their rivals next term.

Numbers have been crunched by an Instant Casino predictor system to see who might be leaving Rangers, Celtic and SPFL rivals over the course of this transfer window. Sides in Saudi Arabia, plus Sunderland, Brentford, Brighton and others are all tipped to pounce but it remains to be seen how many predictions turn true.

Let’s take a look at 12 of them.

1 . Kyogo Celtic to Brighton (£21.5 million) | Getty Images

2 . Matt O'Riley Celtic to Brentford (£21.5 million) Photo: Ewan Bootman - SNS Group

3 . James Tavernier Rangers to Besiktas (£8 million) | SNS Group