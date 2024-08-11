Rangers kicked off their Hampden Park residency with a 2-1 Premiership win vs Motherwell.

Cyriel Dessers and Vaclav Cerny goals sealed the victory for boss Philippe Clement, with attentions turning to Tuesday’s Champions League third round qualifier second leg with Dynamo Kyiv. The tie stands at 1-1 from leg one.

The Ibrox club are in Mount Florida currently due to renovation works ongoing at their home stadium in Govan. Clement said of the start of their Hampden run: “It’s always going to be an adaptation, of course. But that’s why it’s really important to start with the win, to have this feeling.

“And to have this connection with the fans – they were behind the team all the game. I wish we could have given them a third and fourth goal. We have to become better in that also, to be more efficient. I think the quality finishing of Vaclav is a good proof of that. But we’re working hard on that.”

With Hampden taking on a different look, we peek at 13 photos from the game to show how the national stadium looked with Rangers in situ.

1 . Hampden changes The branding from Ibrox has been brought to the national stadium. | Getty Images

2 . Taking it in The Rangers boss inspecting the temporary home. | Getty Images

3 . Rangers players arrive A Light Blues-themed welcome to the national stadium. | Getty Images