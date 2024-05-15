There are going to be a significant number incomings and outgoings at Rangers this summer - which would have been inevitable regardless of the outcome of the upcoming Scottish Cup final against Old Firm rivals Celtic in just 10 days time.

With their Premiership title hopes now all but over for another year, manager Philippe Clement will have a clearer idea of how he wants his side to look next season and what players in certain positions he requires to bring so much-needed balance to his squad.

The Belgian has spoken at length about the lack of consistency his team have displayed over the course of the campaign, but he will be determined to finish on a high and head into the summer transfer window on the back of another trophy success to add to their League Cup triumph back in December.

Clement has been in the Ibrox hot seat for seven months. In that time, he transformed the Light Blues into genuine title contenders after a rocky start to the campaign under previous boss Michael Beale. Momentum has stalled at a crucial stage, but a cup double would still represent a successful season for the club - something most fans would have bitten your hand off for given the state they found themselves in last October.

Once again, though, it’s Celtic that stand in their way and Clement needs to come up with the right answers if he is to avoid tasting yet another defeat against the Parkhead side.

With that in mind and the cup final being just around the corner, here are 13 burning questions that Clement must answer as he and his injury-ravaged side search for their first derby day win of the season.

1 . Have Celtic got Rangers' number in Old Firm derbies? These questions will be asked of Clement and his players in the lead up to the Scottish Cup final. There is clearly some kind of lingering psychological/mental block that Rangers somehow need to overcome. They have failed to step up in the big moments and fell short again at Celtic Park last weekend. Clement has been in a familiar situation during derby games since he took charge of the club. Hampden presents the last chance to dispel of all that negativity this season.

2 . GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - MAY 14: Rangers Manager Philippe Clement speaks to Dundee Manager Tony Docherty before the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Rangers FC and Dundee FC at Ibrox Stadium on May 14, 2024 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Steve Welsh/Getty Images)