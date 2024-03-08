Rangers have put themselves into a strong position in the Europa League with a 2-2 draw against Benfica in their round of 16 first leg tie.

Tom Lawrence headed the Light Blues into an early first half lead in Lisbon before controversy struck. A penalty was awarded to the hosts after John Souttar appeared to head the ball onto his own arm, with Angel Di Maria converting after a VAR review.

Dujon Sterling put Rangers ahead before the break and an inexplicable Connor Goldson header beyond Jack Butland into his own net restored parity for a second time. Despite that, the Light Blues will be pleased with the result against a side who have not lost on home soil in the Europa League before.

Snappers were placed around the ground to capture the best of the action with some cracking photos dropping in. Glasgow World takes a look at 13 of the best of them ahead of next week's return leg at Ibrox.

1 . Star-studded opponents Rangers knew what they were in for. A dramatic serenade and light show from the home fans plus top stars like Argentina legend Angel Di Maria out warming up proved as much.

2 . Flying out to battle Not something away fans will be used to seeing. Aguia Vitoria, Mascot of SL Benfica, flew around the stadium pre-match.

3 . Home backing The home fans roared their players onto the pitch. But it wouldn't be long before they were on their backs.