Rangers and Celtic are gearing up for the seasons ahead - so could the transfer bargain bin be looked at?

Brendan Rodgers’ Hoops won a Premiership and Scottish Cup double, leaving their rivals with the League Cup. Rangers will be keen to flip the script this season and have gone about doing some early business to try and make that happen for Philippe Clement’s team, including deals for Jefte, Oscar Cortes, Clinton Nsiala and Connor Barron.

Celtic do have some targets in mind - including midfielder Paulo Bernardo and striker Adam Idah - but as of yet have yet to make a signing. Fans on both sides will be keen to see the done deal sirens rung thick and fast, and even in an increasingly expensive market can they find a bargain.

Looking across some recognised leagues in Europe excluding the UK, we take a look at 13 stars who are heading for free agency as things stand right now.

1 . Timo Horn (last club: Red Bull Salzburg) Position: GK Transfermarkt valuation: €800k | Getty Images

2 . Leonardo Lopes Da Silva (Current club: Cercle Brugge) Position: Midfield Transfermarkt valuation: €4.50m | BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

3 . Yusuf Yazici (Last club: LOSC Lille) Position: Midfielder Transfermarkt valuation: €10.00m | Getty Images