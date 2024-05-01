There’s the potential for changes aplenty at both Rangers and Celtic this summer with contracts and loan deals expiring.

Philippe Clement is looking ahead to his first summer window since taking charge at Rangers, but the Premiership title charge against the Hoops will take his eyes for now. One player who is claimed to be leaving is his Wolves loanee who cost the Molineux team £35m, with it suggested a new loan will not be sought, and neither will a permanent deal.

Brendan Rodgers needs a new number one between the sticks with a Celtic retirement party on the way. He has less senior considerations when it comes to contracts, but a couple of loanees will have to be weighed up over whether they should stay for the long haul, or go.

We take a look at the Rangers and Celtic players set to leave as things stand. For context, Oscar Cortes and Paulo Bernardo both have options to buy included in their loans so are not included.

1 . Joe Hart (Celtic) Position - goalkeeper

2 . Fabio Silva (Rangers, on loan from Wolves) Position - attacker

3 . Abdallah Sima - (Rangers, on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion) Position - attacker