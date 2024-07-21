The Rangers rebuild has hit an impasse and the way forward is to sell before buying.

After an early flurry of signing young but largely inexperienced talents at clubs the size of the Ibrox team, boss Philippe Clement has admitted new recruits can’t be sought until he gets the trimming tools out. But that’s a task proving difficult, as exit deals are discussed.

James Tavernier is one star subject of interest while there are others attracting attentions from clubs. There’s also one big asset they won’t want to lose, but who could be a financial sacrifice to bring in the fresh impetus this team needs.

Clement’s era in charge started strong but tailing off at the end of last season as Premiership and Scottish Cup campaigns faltered displayed the need for new blood. So, while it’s unlikely each star here will go, here are 13 who could be sold or moved on to help fund a rebuild at Rangers.

1 . James Tavernier The captain has been inspirational for Rangers and while not commanding a huge fee now, would clear a hefty amount of wages. | SNS Group

2 . Sam Lammers One who is expected to leave Rangers this summer but it seems difficult is being found in finding a home. Plenty of Dutch interest but no terms agreed yet. | SNS Group Photo: SNS

3 . Scott Wright Sheffield Wednesday linked with moving for him. A squad player but would leave a gap open for some fresh blood. | Getty Images