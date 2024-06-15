The rebuild is well underway at Rangers and Philippe Clement will be keen to get his full squad together ASAP.

He is heading into his first full season in charge, with a League Cup crown clinched last season. He built positive momentum early doors in his tenure but ending the season by letting a Premiership title race lead slip, and losing the Scottish Cup final to Celtic, brought the need to rebuild firmly to light.

Experienced stars have left the building. John Lundstram, Borna Barisic, Kemar Roofe, Ryan Jack and Jon McLaughlin have made way and who comes in is what now sparks supporter excitement.

Some new signings have already been made but there are still some questions that need to be answered. We take a look at 13 that might be put towards Clement before the end of the transfer window at Rangers, with the likes of a Wolves star and Saudi rumours on the agenda.

1 . Nsiala factor Clinton Nsiala has joined Rangers but is it a signing for now or the future? There isn't much senior experience and Clement will need to answer how fast he builds him into contention. | AC Milan via Getty Images

2 . Shopping local Will homegrown talent be on the agenda? Clement talked about the UEFA quota last season and reports suggest Aberdeen's Connor Barron is on the agenda. Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

3 . Back-up planning Interest is inevatible in Jack Butland this summer. So does Clement have a contingency plan in place for his possible exit? | SNS Group