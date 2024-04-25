Two players have been linked with big money moves away from Rangers that could put them on a path to joining some of the club’s richest ex-stars.

James Tavernier and Connor Goldson are claimed to be attracting interest from Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq, who are managed by Liverpool icon and former boss Steven Gerrard. Clubs in the middle-east have been throwing life-changing money at stars in Europe over the last few transfer windows, with the summer set to be no different.

Already on combined wages of around £70k a week at Ibrox, it’s claimed Gerrard is pushing for financial backing to make two more signings for his Al Ettifaq plans. Football is a short career and the pair are both now beyond 30, which will be another consideration when making decisions.

But how have players of the past fared when it comes to making the most out of their careers? It’s important to stress that the figures are estimates, as we look at 13 net worth's of former Ibrox men, including the boss of Arsenal, Liverpool icons, transfer flops and Light Blues legends.

1 . Steven Gerrard - £72.1m The man who reportedly wants to bring the pair to Saudi has made a fortune from time at Liverpool, sponsorship and is now on big wages in the middle-east.

2 . Giovanni van Bronckhorst - £3.9m Former boss featured at Rangers as a player and at sides like Arsenal, who signed him for around £8m. Also managed Feyenoord.

3 . Fashion Sakala - £1.3m Included to show the type of money Tavernier and Goldson could get. At Ibrox, reported to have been earning £8,300 a week. Now claimed to be on approximately £121k per month at Al Fayda