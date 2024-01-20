A number of top artists and musicians have admitted they follow the Gers

Rangers are well known for having one of the best fanbases across the globe - attracting a galaxy of famous fans who will, no doubt, be hoping for the club to add further silverware this season.

Following their Scottish League Cup heroics, the Ibrox club will have eyes on lifting the Scottish Cup while attempting to wrestle back the Premiership title from arch rivals Celtic over the coming months.

A number of household celebrity names will be keeping a close eye on Rangers' results including 14 worldwide musicians who have previously declared to showing an allegiance towards the Light Blues. Take a look below at who features on the list:

1 . Simon Neil Lead singer and guitarist for the band Biffy Clyro has been spotted watching games from the Ibrox directors box over the years.

2 . Robbie Williams A young Robbie Williams was once pictured in Glasgow en route to a Rangers vs Celtic match at Ibrox in August 1994. Here’s all the celebrities that support Rangers.

3 . Nathan Evans Nathan Evans shot to fame on TikTok with his smash hit rendition of a 19th century sea shanty. He is known for his love of Rangers and has previously performed at the Ibrox fan village for matchdays. Photo: Andreas Rentz