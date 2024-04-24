14 players who famously went on trial with Rangers but never signed a contract including Champions League winner

Rangers have taken a countless number of players on trial over the last two decades - some memorable and others who left in the blink of an eye

When it comes to taking players on trial, few supporters will remember those who passed on the chance to sign for Rangers.

The Ibrox club have offered numerous players seeking to win a deal the chance to impress, but some names probably won’t resonate with fans - the likes of former Stuttgart goalkeeper Rouven Sattelmaier and ex-Boca Juniors youth star Francesco Celeste to name a few. How many of these 14 Rangers trialists from the last two decades can you remember? GlasgowWorld takes a closer look at those contract hopefuls, and where they ended up after failing to put pen to paper.

1. Gai Assulin (2015)

Formerly of Barcelona and Manchester City, the Israeli attacking midfielder last played in Italy's Serie D with AC Crema in 2021.

2. David Odonkor (2011)

Winger earned 16 caps for Germany and played in two major tournaments - 2006 FIFA World Cup and UEFA Euro 2008. Turned out for Borussia Dortmund and Real Betis before finishing his career in Bundesliga 2.

3. Thomas Isherwood (2018)

Ex-Bayern Munich centre-back, who stands at 6ft 5' was also linked with Manchester City and Celtic. Instead opted to sign for Bradford City following his Ibrox trial and currently plays in the Bundesliga 2 for SV Darmstadt 98.

4. David May (2003)

Played in the Premier League for Blackburn Rovers and Manchester United, collecting numerous trophies in a nine-year spell at Old Trafford including two league titles and a Champions League winners' medal. Had a stint coaching in Dubai and has now become a wine importer. Also co-hosts the official Man Utd podcast and is a presenter on MUTV.

