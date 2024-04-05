The pundits have had their say as Rangers host Celtic this Sunday in a compelling derby clash.
It’s the game that everybody has an opinion on but few are brave enough to stick their head on the chopping block with a definitive verdict. The Premiership title race is neck and neck with a photo finish looking likely, and this weekend’s clash could be pivotal.
If Rangers win, they move two points ahead of their rivals with a game in hand. Should a Hoops win be achieved, they will go four points ahead and keep themselves in full control of their destiny. Plenty of famous faces north and south of the border have commented on the game pre-match.
From an Arsenal icon to club legends on both sides, there’s no way of knowing for certain which way it’ll go. Across a range of outlets - including talkSPORT, Sky Sports, the Daily Record, Scottish Sun, Go Radio and PLZ - here are what 14 pundits have said ahead of kick-off.
1. Chris Sutton
"The fact of the matter is Celtic have messed up and messed up badly this season. They've beaten Rangers twice and they've let an eight-point lead go, and Rangers have dragged that back on them. I'm quite excited - it is not often there has been a title race in the last number of seasons, so it is all about who holds their nerve. That trip to Ibrox is the acid test. Rangers are bullish and don't think they're going to lose it from their position so it is up to Celtic to prove everyone wrong. We've got one hell of a title race on in Scotland this season."
2. Martin Keown
" I am pretty certain that Brendan Rodgers will be going in there with that big game ambition. He has a lot of experience going in there compared to the Rangers manager, and they recently lost to Motherwell at home. So why can’t Celtic go there and win? Whoever wins this one will be Scottish champions.” Photo: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images
3. Vidar Riseth
"Traditionally, it's normal for players to be sent off in this derby. But if it happens to a Celtic player on Sunday, they are only going to cause problems for their team. You simply can't afford to lose your head at any point in the game. Celtic need to avoid any crazy moments at Ibrox and stay disciplined. The Celtic games are shown here in Norway and I have seen a lot of them this season. Of course I believe they are going to win on Sunday, but let's see what it brings."
4. Kris Boyd
"The most important thing is to win the game of football. There has been comparisons with Clement and Walter Smith, in terms of the way they went about their business, and I can understand why. Clement's been over the course and distance. He knows exactly what it takes to win trophies and he's sensible in what he's saying, week by week and game by game. There will be more twists and turns between now and the end of the season, there's no doubt about that, but Rangers are in a good place at this moment in time." Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group
