The game changed on John Lundstram's red card for this tackle on Alistair Johnston.The game changed on John Lundstram's red card for this tackle on Alistair Johnston.
The game changed on John Lundstram's red card for this tackle on Alistair Johnston.

14 pundits react to Celtic vs Rangers as player has 'all time stinker' and ex-referee destroys red card debate

By Ben Banks
Published 12th May 2024, 10:00 BST
Updated 12th May 2024, 10:12 BST

The pundits have had their say as Celtic emerge victorious over Rangers.

Celtic vs Rangers was always bound to draw a fiery aftermath and so it has proven after a boiling hot day in Glasgow.

The Hoops have emerged 2-1 victors in the fourth and final Premiership derby of the season, to take their tally of wins over Rangers to three this season. Matt O’Riley’s sweet strike and a John Lundstram own goal sealed victory for Brendan Rodgers’ side, with Cyriel Dessers’ goal proving meaningless.

Misery was compounded for midfielder Lundstram when he was sent off after a VAR review for a challenge on Alistair Johnston. The pair meet again at Hampden on Scottish Cup final business in a fortnight.

This win moves Celtic six points clear of their rivals at the top of the league with two games to go. A Parkhead title party is on the horizon but what did the pundits think of the red card incident and the game as a whole? Here’s the best of the reaction.

Related topics:John LundstramPremiershipBrendan RodgersVAR

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.