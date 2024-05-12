Celtic vs Rangers was always bound to draw a fiery aftermath and so it has proven after a boiling hot day in Glasgow.

The Hoops have emerged 2-1 victors in the fourth and final Premiership derby of the season, to take their tally of wins over Rangers to three this season. Matt O’Riley’s sweet strike and a John Lundstram own goal sealed victory for Brendan Rodgers’ side, with Cyriel Dessers’ goal proving meaningless.

Misery was compounded for midfielder Lundstram when he was sent off after a VAR review for a challenge on Alistair Johnston. The pair meet again at Hampden on Scottish Cup final business in a fortnight.