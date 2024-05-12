Celtic vs Rangers was always bound to draw a fiery aftermath and so it has proven after a boiling hot day in Glasgow.
The Hoops have emerged 2-1 victors in the fourth and final Premiership derby of the season, to take their tally of wins over Rangers to three this season. Matt O’Riley’s sweet strike and a John Lundstram own goal sealed victory for Brendan Rodgers’ side, with Cyriel Dessers’ goal proving meaningless.
Misery was compounded for midfielder Lundstram when he was sent off after a VAR review for a challenge on Alistair Johnston. The pair meet again at Hampden on Scottish Cup final business in a fortnight.
This win moves Celtic six points clear of their rivals at the top of the league with two games to go. A Parkhead title party is on the horizon but what did the pundits think of the red card incident and the game as a whole? Here’s the best of the reaction.
