15 best Rangers transfers of the past decade ranked including current Fulham and Fenerbahce stars - gallery
GlasgowWorld lists the best Gers signings over the last 10 years - who would you include?
Rangers have seen some world-class players don the royal blue jersey over the years - Ally McCoist, Brian Laudrup and John Greig to name a few...
The Ibrox club have endured a tumultuous period in their history during the last decade or so, with a lenghty list of new signings ranging from success stories to high-profile flops such as Joey Barton.
Academy product Nathan Patterson was sold for £16million to Premier League side Everton a few years ago, while others have gone on to land the club a significant profit. Finland international Glen Kamara - a bargain buy from Premiership rivals Dundee - could become the latest name to secure Rangers a tidy transfer fee.
Here, GlasgowWorld takes a look at the 15 best signings Rangers have made since 2013. The list could divide opinion, so who would you include?