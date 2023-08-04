Register
15 best Rangers transfers of the past decade ranked including current Fulham and Fenerbahce stars - gallery

GlasgowWorld lists the best Gers signings over the last 10 years - who would you include?

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 4th Aug 2023, 16:08 BST

Rangers have seen some world-class players don the royal blue jersey over the years - Ally McCoist, Brian Laudrup and John Greig to name a few...

The Ibrox club have endured a tumultuous period in their history during the last decade or so, with a lenghty list of new signings ranging from success stories to high-profile flops such as Joey Barton.

Academy product Nathan Patterson was sold for £16million to Premier League side Everton a few years ago, while others have gone on to land the club a significant profit. Finland international Glen Kamara - a bargain buy from Premiership rivals Dundee - could become the latest name to secure Rangers a tidy transfer fee.

Here, GlasgowWorld takes a look at the 15 best signings Rangers have made since 2013. The list could divide opinion, so who would you include?

Highly-rated among supporters, the Nigerian international was devastated to leave the club at the end of his first spell after playing his part in the Europa League Final run and Scottish Cup win over Hearts in 2022. Brought back to Ibrox by Michael Beale this summer after leaving QPR and will be hoping to create more memories in a Gers shirt going forward.

Joined his boyhood heroes on a free transfer after seven years at Aberdeen in the summer of 2017 under Pedro Caixinha. Now entering his 7th season at the club and has been an important member of the squad during that period. Injuries have hampered his progress at times, but scored against Celtic in December 2018 which handed the Gers their first Derby victory in six years.

English frontman played an important role in the club’s promotion winning season back to the top-flight. A healthy return of 28 goals in 57 games would earn him a move back down south to Ipswich Town in the summer of 2017.

